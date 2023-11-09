New developer forays into the UAE

Malik Taha, Managing Director of Citi Developers

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 4:34 PM

Citi Developers, a major global real estate developer, is set to mark its launch in the UAE.

The builder has a track record of developing over 450 million square feet of prime real estate, building over 350,000 homes, and serving a network of 500,000 clients across the globe.

Dubai’s real estate market is flourishing, with the residential sector experiencing significant growth. In Q2 of 2023, we saw over 30,000 property transactions valued at Dh91 billion marking a record-breaking quarter. This driven by strong demand for apartments and off-plan villas is expected to keep building the prime and ultra-prime segments – attracting investors and positioning Dubai among the world’s top luxury residential markets. With its affordability, diverse offerings, and safe-haven status, Dubai offers an enticing prospect for investors seeking high returns in a dynamic market.

“We at Citi Developers, have made our mark across continents, by fusing luxury with innovation and sophistication, while transforming community living in some of the most beautiful cities in the world. Our leadership team embodies a wealth of industry expertise and insights on community living that we are now thrilled to extend to the UAE. Our vision in the vibrant landscape of the UAE is to develop exceptional living experiences for esteemed residents and investors, bring them quality, liveability, reliability and innovation,” said Malik Taha, Managing Director of Citi Developers.

Citi Developers will begin its foray into the UAE market with a project to be unveiled in Jumeirah Village Circle in Dubai. Building on this momentum, the company is set to unveil projects in popular communities and neighbourhoods of Dubai, including Maritime and Majan.

“We believe in constant evolution and innovation, which brings us to the UAE, unveiling a new chapter in our legacy across continents. In the UAE, we are committed to fostering communities that reflect our understanding of the diverse needs of our global clientele. Each project undertaken by Citi Developers embodies our dedication to surpassing expectations and delivering unparalleled lifestyle amenities in the international standards of global living,” added Taha.