New cruise operator to start sailing from Dubai on November 1

Michael Goh, President, Resorts World Cruises (left) and Hamza Mustafa, COO, Mina Rashid, DP World, sign the agreement. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 4:20 PM

Resorts World Cruises officially launched the Resorts World One in the Gulf in the Middle East.

From November 1, the Resorts World One will homeport in Dubai via DP World’s Mina Port Rashid to offer three weekly departures. These include the 2 Night Sir Bani Yas Weekend Cruise (Friday departures); the 3 Night Oman (Khasab-Muscat) Cruise (Sunday departures); and the 2 Night Doha Cruise (Wednesday departures). For a longer cruise vacation, passengers can combine any of the itineraries to make a 4, 5 or 7 Night Cruise.

The Resorts World One will receive the official OIC/SMIIC* Standard Halal-Friendly Cruise Ship certification upon commencing her sailing from Dubai. In addition, certified vegetarian and Jain cuisine are also available. Onboard public announcements will be made in English and Arabic. “These are exciting times for Resorts World Cruises, as we inch closer to the start of our first sailing from Dubai to the Gulf with the Resorts World One on 1 November. The response from the Gulf and from various markets in Asia, including from our travel partners have been very encouraging and we look forward to welcoming guests aboard soon”, said Michael Goh, President, Resorts World Cruises. “Our deployment in the Gulf will unlock new opportunities for Dubai and the Gulf as a premiere cruise region. We look forward to this journey together, as we boost inbound and outbound travel for the cruise tourism sector,” he added. Saud Mohammed Saeed Hareb, Cruise Tourism & Yachting Lead, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “Inspired by our visionary leadership and with the continuous support of our partners, cruise tourism continues to play a pivotal role in the growth of Dubai’s tourism industry, aligning with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure. This strategic partnership with Resorts World Cruises is a testament to our commitment to bring increasingly diverse cruise experiences to our city, underlining Dubai’s position as the cruise hub of the region. We appreciate the efforts of the cruise line in fully assessing the needs of the market and offering a comprehensive world-class holiday to travellers from the region and around the world. We look forward to welcoming the first passengers onboard Resorts World One and providing them the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable experience, particularly in Dubai itself where they will begin and end their cruise journeys and be able to take advantage of the wide range of offerings across the city.”

Resorts World Cruises is a brand extension of the Resorts World global brand, which operates more than 30 properties worldwide in Asia, Europe, North America and Africa, with annual visitation of about 40 million.