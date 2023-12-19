New $200m senior care scheme launched in UAE

The sanction was meted out after a probe revealed that the company failed to comply with its regulatory obligations
MROTHE Holding LLC, a German healthcare entity, is launching Glanzhaus, a senior care scheme in the UAE.
Under the leadership of founder Dr. Michèl Graupner, the unveiling of this endeavour coincides with the relocation of MROTHE Holding's headquarters to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in 2023.
Glanzhaus, valued at $200 million, seeks to transcend conventional boundaries in elder care through the seamless integration of avant-garde technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics. Dr. Graupner envisions Glanzhaus as a revolutionary force in elder care, introducing the groundbreaking concept of "Longer Life" that harmoniously melds traditional caregiving with cutting-edge methodologies aimed at extending the human lifespan.
Central to this initiative is PlanHero, an intelligent scheduling tool that employs computer algorithms to dynamically craft schedules based on staff agreements, preferences, and the nuanced healthcare regulations of the GCC region. An imminent adaptation of the software to seamlessly align with the intricacies of the local healthcare system is anticipated by 2024.
Graupner said: "Through the deployment of advanced digital tools, such as artificial intelligence and robotics, our aspiration is to usher in the pinnacle of German healthcare excellence to the GCC. Glanzhaus and PlanHero transcend mere solutions; they epitomize a profound paradigm shift in the delivery of healthcare services."
