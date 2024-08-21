Nearly 70% of Gulf-based tech professionals say AI improved productivity

Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 10:47 AM Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM

Nearly 7 out of 10 – 68 per cent – of technology professionals in the GCC region believe that artificial intelligence (AI) has increased productivity and efficiency, according to a survey released by Hays.

Considering the growing role and importance of AI, half – 50 per cent – of technology professionals in the Gulf region are already using this new-age technology as a communication assistant.

The survey by the global recruitment and HR services provider found that only one-fourth – 24 per cent – of technology professionals in the GCC region have received training or support to adopt AI technologies in their work. This figure is higher than all European countries apart from The Netherlands where 27 per cent have received training.

“This new data brings to light a competitive advantage for companies in the Middle East looking to hire developers, data and infrastructure professionals, cyber security talent and other tech specialists. It shows these people’s thirst for AI training, and for working on innovative projects with the latest iterations of technologies. That Middle Eastern tech professionals and companies are a step ahead of their European counterparts is something that should be highlighted – your company’s AI initiatives and vision should be explained to prospective new hires to encourage them to join,” said Oliver Kowalski, regional managing director at Hays Middle East.

The UAE has been leading and embracing new-age technology such as AI, blockchain and others. In fact, the UAE was the first country in the world to appoint an AI minister.

Middle East outpaces Europe