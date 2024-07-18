National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah starts sale of 5-year social bonds, document shows

The company working to secure additional containers; ports across Asia experiencing delays
The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah has started taking bids for its inaugural 5-year social bonds sale, an arranging bank document reviewed by Reuters showed on Thursday.
The initial price guidance for the debt sale has been set at around 170 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document said.
The lender plans to sell benchmark-sized, US dollar-denominated, senior unsecured inaugural social bonds under the bank's $2 billion EMTN Programme.
Proceeds from the debt sale, which is expected to be priced later in the day, will be applied to finance or invest in Eligible Social Projects, the document added.
The company working to secure additional containers; ports across Asia experiencing delays
Grade A office space operating at 95% or more occupancy levels across the emirate
The world's largest listed miner beat analyst expectations for both its quarterly iron ore and copper production in its production report
Traders focus on the prospect of Federal Reserve rate cuts as early as September
China accounted for 16% of $393.8 billion of global luxury spending last year: Consultancy Bain
Stock investors are leaning into corners of the US equity market that could benefit from proposed Trump policies such as tax cuts and regulatory easing
Elhedery will take over on September 2 from current CEO Noel Quinn, who announced his shock retirement in April
Prices have risen by Dh5 per gram in the past 24 hours