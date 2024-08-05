E-Paper

Musk revives lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Altman

The suit claims ChatGPT maker puts profits and commercial interests ahead of the public good

By Reuters

In June, Elon Musk had withdrawn a previous lawsuit against OpenAI and Altman
Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 4:28 PM

Elon Musk has revived a lawsuit against ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman on Monday, saying that the firm put profits and commercial interests ahead of the public good.

The suit, which was filed in a district court in Northern California, alleges that once OpenAI's technology started to transform generative artificial intelligence, Altman "flipped the narrative and proceeded to cash in".


In June, the billionaire entrepreneur withdrew the lawsuit against OpenAI and Altman, which accused them of abandoning the startup's original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity rather than for profit.

Attorneys for Musk had asked the California state court to dismiss the lawsuit, originally filed in February, without providing a reason for the move.



