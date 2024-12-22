Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island caps a year of success

Front Row (Seated to standing- Left to Right): Fabien Chesnias - General Manager, Tarek Ghannam - Director of Front Office, Mahmoud Saffarini - Director of Sales & Marketing, Baragith Amr - Director of Operations, Desfontaine Virginie - Director of Housekeeping. Second Row (Standing, Left to Right): Nina Mohamed - Director of Marketing & Communications, Anna (Former Director of Food & Beverage), Asif - Director of Security, Rajiv Ranjan - Executive Chef, Prem Arum - IT Manager. Back Row (Standing, Left to Right): Jathin Purushothaman - Director of Finance, Reynders Jacques - Director of Leisure & Kids Entertainment, Kurian Tony - Hygiene Manager, Khan Parvez - Purchasing Manager. — Supplied photo

Positioned as the premier family-friendly destination in the Northern Emirates, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island celebrates the close of a remarkable year, reflecting on its numerous achievements and looking forward to an exciting 2025.

This year, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island garnered multiple international and regional awards, including recognition as the Best Family-Friendly Resort in Northern Emirates and excellence across various categories in renowned platforms like the World Luxury Awards, BBC Good Food Awards, Haute Grandue Awards, Arabian Travel Awards and Whats On Awards.

The resort also marked significant revenue growth and achieved record-breaking occupancy rates, cementing its place as a favorite staycation destination.

A standout achievement of 2024 was the opening of the Mini Golf Course, the first of its kind on Marjan Island and in Ras Al Khaimah. This family-friendly addition has been a hit among guests, offering endless fun and entertainment for all ages. Adding to the resort’s appeal, we also unveiled the Beachfront Corner Suite—a luxurious retreat overlooking the beach and pool with uninterrupted sea views.

The Wibit floating park is the largest overwater floating park in Ras Al Khaimah. This has further cemented the resort’s reputation as a destination for adventure and family fun.

The NEO Sky Bar underwent a vibrant transformation, debuting just in time for the season opening in October. Offering breathtaking 360-degree views of Marjan Island, NEO Sky Bar has become the ultimate spot for sunset vibes and refreshing drinks.

Sustainability and diversity

In line with Accor’s Zero Plastic Movement, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island proudly continues its sustainability mission as a pioneer of eco-friendly initiatives in the region. In 2024, the resort earned the prestigious Green Globe Re-Certification, reflecting its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Highlights include the expansion of the home garden, which supplies fresh produce for culinary offerings and the adoption of innovative energy-saving practices such as grey water reuse for cooling. The resort also champions sustainable food practices by minimizing waste through daily tracking and supporting local farmers, thereby reducing its carbon footprint while delivering fresh, authentic flavours to guests. This year also marked the introduction of the resort’s first glass bottling plant, replacing plastic bottles.

Embracing diversity and inclusion, 25% of the team comprises women. Additionally, the resort actively fosters a culture of inclusivity and sustainability, ensuring its practices benefit the environment, team and community alike.

The resort remained a haven for families in 2024, offering unmatched amenities like the Starfish Kids Adventure Club, the Xscape Arcade Room and the Xscape Teen Zone. Tailored activities, curated packages, and engaging events ensured that every family visit was filled with joy and lasting memories.

This year, the resort delighted guests with revamped menus and exciting culinary concepts, showcasing a blend of international flavours and local inspirations. Looking ahead, 2025 promises new trends in dining, including plant-based offerings and exclusive signature dishes, further elevating the resort’s gastronomic appeal.

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island actively partners with local organizations and suppliers, supporting community events, sustainability programs and charitable initiatives. These efforts have not only strengthened the resort’s local ties but also enriched the guest experience. Celebrating diversity and inclusion, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island proudly participated in #AccorWorldDuoDays in partnership with Manzil Occupational Training Center, a pioneer in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) advocacy for over 20 years. As part of this meaningful collaboration, the resort welcomed two students for a full day of immersive learning and hands-on training. From exploring Engineering and Finance to gaining skills in Culinary, F&B and Recreation, they experienced valuable insights into the operations of the resort. The resort has a full-time team member in the Culinary Department’s cold section who is mute and deaf and another individual with Autism who has been undergoing training in Sales and HR for the past three months. It recently welcomed several local Emirati hires. This year, in collaboration with the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Charitable Educational Foundation, the resort donated an incredible 618 kilos of kindness. The wrap-up event on 19th November marked the handover of collected items such as clothing, non-perishable food, toys, books, educational supplies and much more to the foundation, which is dedicated to supporting underprivileged communities by fostering education and empowerment initiatives. Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is ready to welcome 2025 with several ambitious projects, including facility upgrades, innovative guest experiences and an exciting lineup of events. The resort is also set to enhance its renowned Family Experience Program, offering curated pre-arrival services, personalized kids’ amenities and a dedicated family concierge to ensure every family member has a memorable stay. These initiatives underscore the resort’s commitment to maintaining its leadership in the Northern Emirates and setting new benchmarks in hospitality excellence. “As we bid farewell to an exceptional 2024, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests, trusted partners and dedicated team members who made this year so memorable,” said Fabien Chesnais, General Manager of Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island. “We are excited for what lies ahead in 2025—a year that promises innovation, sustainability and the continued pursuit of excellence. We look forward to welcoming you back for unforgettable experiences.”