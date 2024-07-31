Modon Holding reports Dh8.74 billion net profit for H1 2024

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:23 PM

Modon Holding has reported exceptional financial performance for the first half of 2024, delivering revenue of Dh2.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 333 per cent, and gross profit of Dh833.2 million, a year-on-year increase of 277 per cent.

Modon Holding achieved a net profit of Dh8.74 billion, including the provisional bargain purchase gain from the acquisition of Modon Properties and Adnec. This transaction marks one of the largest acquisitions in the country’s history and sets the stage for Modon Holding’s future of becoming a leading player in the real estate arena.

Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, chairman of Modon Holding, said, “Leveraging the expanded scale and range of our business, Modon Holding’s first six months performance begins to show the value proposition of the recent merger. Our focus on building smart cities will further increase liveability and foster vibrant communities in Abu Dhabi and internationally.”