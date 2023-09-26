Migrate World to collaborate with the Ministry of Commerce in Oman

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 10:27 PM

Migrate World, a global leader in immigration, residency, and citizenship by investment services since 2007, announced a collaboration with The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion in Oman.

Established in 2007, Migrate World has evolved into a premier facilitator for immigration, residency, and citizenship solutions, offering high-net-worth individuals the opportunity to invest in countries across the world. Headquartered in Dubai, its mission goes beyond borders; it builds relationships and creates opportunities for its clients.

“Our collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion marks a historic milestone in the realm of investment and economic growth. This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering innovation, facilitating knowledge exchange, and driving sustainable development in the Sultanate of Oman. We are proud to introduce a tailored investor program that offers enticing incentives and opens the doors to Oman’s promising future,” said Moe Alhaj, the founder and CEO of Migrate World.

This collaboration encompasses a wide range of projects aimed at enhancing Oman’s economic landscape, including initiatives in various sectors, joint research endeavours, and knowledge-sharing programmes. Migrate World offers a tailored investor programme, accommodating a spectrum of projects, from small to mega projects. The programme includes government incentives, granting investors, professionals, retirees, and more the opportunity to secure long-term residency visas of 5 or 10 years.

Migrate World’s primary focus is on attracting skilled professionals, academics, visionary investors, retirees, and experts in various sectors to Oman. Connecting these individuals with opportunities, contributes to Oman’s economic growth, knowledge transfer, and innovation.

Migrate World is dedicated to playing a pivotal role in shaping Oman’s economic landscape, positioning the sultanate as an enticing destination for growth and prosperity. Through its specialized services, strategic collaborations, and unwavering commitment to facilitating investment, it aims to drive sustainable economic development, foster innovation, and create and grow a dynamic business environment that appeals to investors and professionals from around the world.