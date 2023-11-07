Middle East’s first self-service coffee concept, nove caffè launched

Left to right front: Pamela Chikhani, General Manager - Al Shirawi Vending Solutions; Khalid Al Shirawi, Senior Vice Chairman - Al Shirawi Group; Mohan Valrani, Mentor - Al Shirawi Group; Mohammed Al Shirawi, Chairman, Al Shirawi Group; Hisham Al Shirawi, Senior Vice Chairman, Al Shirawi Group. At the back (left to right) Dr. Navin Valrani, Senior Vice Chairman and Managing Director - Al Shirawi Group and Abdulla Hisham Al Shirawi, Deputy CEO- Oasis Enterprises and Al Shirawi Solar.

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 7:41 PM

Research suggests that coffee industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3 per cent during the forecast period of 2021-2027. According to a report by Fanack, coffee consumption in the Middle East amounts to $7 billion per year, which will account for over Dh25 billion, and the estimated coffee consumption per person stands at 3.5 kilos per year, which improves the prospects of new coffee brands entering the Arab market and opening new branches in Arab countries.

According to figures, the UAE spends $630 million on coffee each year, which is over Dh2.3 billion. The growth in the UAE coffee market is attributed to many factors, including the culturally diverse population in the UAE, which includes over 200 nationalities, which has resulted in the development of different coffee variants and launch of numerous multinational coffee chains and cafes in the nation.

In the same context, Al Shirawi Vending Solutions, a subsidiary of Al Shirawi Group of Companies, one of the largest private business conglomerates of the UAE and a leader in the office coffee service (OSC) and vending landscape, inaugurated nove caffè, the Middle East’s first self-service coffee showroom, strategically located at City Walk Boulevard. The grand opening was graced by esteemed VIPs and marks the beginning of a thrilling era poised to reshape the coffee landscape.

Pamela Chikhani, general manager of Al Shirawi Vending Solutions, emphasized the significance of this pioneering concept, stating, “The sophistication and quality of our machines have allowed us to reimagine the coffee experience, reflecting our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. These smart vending machines offer patrons a coffee experience like no other. They are set to redefine our perception of vending.”

The self-service coffee showroom will feature cutting-edge smart coffee machines sourced from Crane (UK) and Veromatic (Netherlands). These machines function as personalised baristas, meticulously crafting the perfect brew for each customer. Each cup is a unique masterpiece, tailored to individual preferences, delivering a distinctive and delightful coffee experience.

Nove caffè an innovative platform to showcase state-of-the-art coffee vending machines, essentially serving as personalized baristas.

This venture represents the evolution of the vending industry, placing quality products and services at the forefront. It goes beyond mere coffee dispensing; it sets a new industry standard, underpinned by a dedication to excellence and a customer-centric approach.