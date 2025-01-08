Middle East home appliances market poised for growth

The Middle East and African home appliance market is witnessing a significant growth, with vacuum cleaners being the top home appliance bought by most customers. Research suggests that the global vacuum cleaner market revenue is projected to reach $54.12 billion by 2029.

In 2025, the revenue in the vacuum cleaners segment in the UAE is projected to reach $71.72 million. It is anticipated that the market will experience an annual growth rate of 3.00%, compounded annually from 2025 to 2029 (CAGR 2025-2029). The market is being driven by rising demand for cleaning equipment in homes and commercial spaces as a result of urbanisation and rising hygiene awareness.

Capitalising on the demand, Deerma, a leading name in innovative home appliances, has introduced DX810 Vacuum Cleaner at OrroHome Dubai. This cutting-edge cleaning solution is designed to redefine home maintenance, offering unmatched performance and convenience for modern households. In addition to OrroHome Dubai, Deerma’s official Middle East distributor, the vacuum cleaner is also available online via Amazon Saudi Arabia and Amazon UAE. “We are delighted to introduce the Deerma DX810 Vacuum Cleaner to households across the Middle East through our trusted partner, OrroHome Dubai, and online platforms. This launch underscores our commitment to providing innovative, reliable, and affordable home cleaning solutions that transform everyday living into an effortless experience,” said a company spokesperson. Since its establishment in 2011, Deerma has been dedicated to blending cutting-edge technology with modern design to simplify daily tasks. Guided by its core values of Design, Reliability, and Affordability, Deerma empowers homeowners with practical tools that enhance their living environments.

The Deerma Vacuum Cleaner stands out as a powerful yet user-friendly appliance, delivering an impressive suction power to effortlessly tackle dirt, dust, and pet hair across various surfaces, including floors, tiles, and carpets. Its triple-layer filtration system not only ensures a spotless clean surface, but also improves indoor air quality, making homes healthier and more hygienic.