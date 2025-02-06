Microgreens market set for a major boost

The global microgreens market was estimated to be $2.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of their nutritional benefits, rising demand for premium food products, and the popularity of urban and indoor farming techniques

Microgreens are young vegetable greens that are harvested just a few weeks after germination, usually when they are about 1-3 inches (2.5-7.5 cm) tall. Microgreens are known for their intense flavours and concentrated nutrient content, making them a popular addition to dishes for both their taste and health benefits.

As the world increasingly embraces the health benefits of microgreens, UNS Vertical Farms stands at the forefront of this green revolution, offering one of the most diverse selections of sustainably grown microgreens in the UAE. Located in Al Quoz, Dubai, UNS Vertical Farms, a division of Speedex Group and a pioneer in vertical farming in the UAE since 2018 provides fresh, nutrient-packed microgreens that elevate meals into nutritional powerhouses while promoting sustainable agriculture.

Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and essential micronutrients, microgreens are celebrated for their potential to fight inflammation, combat obesity, and even reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Studies particularly highlight the antioxidant properties of microgreens from the Brassicaceae family such as broccoli, cabbage, arugula, and radish for their ability to support weight management, cholesterol reduction, and improved overall health and are highly recommended by Doctors and nutritionists.

Mehlam Murtaza, Executive Director , UNS Vertical Farms Speaking about the company’s mission, Mehlam Murtaza, Executive Director of UNS Vertical Farms, said “Microgreens are a promising addition to a healthy lifestyle. At UNS, we cultivate over 45 varieties of microgreens using sustainable vertical farming practices in the heart of Dubai. Our dedication to freshness ensures that our microgreens are harvested and delivered within 48 hours, offering a superior product full of nutrients and flavor. These tiny greens are taking UAE by storm and are not just health boosters—they’re culinary stars that enhance any dish with vibrant colors, unique flavors, and unmatched freshness.” UNS Vertical Farms remains committed to sustainability. By growing locally in Dubai, they minimize their environmental impact, reduce food miles, and ensure the freshest produce possible.