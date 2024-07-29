McDonald's sales fall globally for first time in more than three years

The McDonald's logo is displayed at a McDonald's restaurant in Glendale, California. McDonald's launched a $5 meal deal in June at most of its U.S. locations. — AFP

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 5:40 PM

McDonald's reported a surprise drop in sales worldwide, its first decline in 13 quarters, as the higher cost of Big Macs kept cash-conscious customers away from the burger giant's outlets.

Persistent inflation has forced lower-income consumers to shift to more affordable food options at home. That has prompted fast food chains such as McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and Taco Bell to lean on value meals to spark customer traffic.

Global comparable sales fell 1% in the second quarter, compared with the analysts' average estimate of a 0.5% increase. Overall revenue rose 1%.

McDonald's launched a $5 meal deal in June at most of its U.S. locations. It was set to extend that offer into August to lure back customers who have cut back on eating out as CEO Chris Kempczinski said consumers have become more discriminating with their spending habits.

"The biggest hit for McDonald's is the low-income consumer has really cut back on visits and that is more than offsetting the typical trade down McD normally sees in tougher economic times," said Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough.

McDonald's results dovetail with comments last week from Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, who said there had been "some softness in away-from-home channels" in North America, an indication of fewer people eating out.

Still, McDonald's kept its 2024 operating margin forecast unchanged in the mid-to-high 40% range. Its shares, which are down 15% this year, were up marginally in premarket trading. The company maintained its expected capital expenditure budget of up to $2.7 billion, with more than half of that earmarked for new restaurants in the U.S. and international markets. U.S. comparable sales fell 0.7% in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a 10.3% jump a year ago. Sales in international markets, which made up nearly half its 2023 revenue, dropped 1.1%, driven by weakness in France. A slower-than-expected recovery in China and the Middle East conflict hurt the performance of McDonald's business segment where restaurants are operated by its local partners, as sales declined 1.3% compared with a 14% jump a year earlier. Companies like McDonald's and Starbucks have also suffered from consumer boycotts linked to the Gaza war, which hit their sales in the Middle East markets.

McDonald's earned $2.97 per share on an adjusted basis in the second quarter, missing expectations of $3.07.