Masdar signs €3.2b deal to acquire Greece's Terna Energy

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 5:46 PM

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement with GEK Terna SA and other shareholders of Terna Energy SA, with the intention to acquire initially 67 per cent of the company’s outstanding shares at completion of the transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

After completion of the transaction, Masdar will launch an all-cash mandatory tender offer to acquire all the remaining outstanding shares of the company with the intention of reaching 100 per cent.

The transaction and subsequent offer values Terna Energy’s total equity at €2.4 billion with an enterprise value of €3.2 billion, making it the largest ever energy transaction on the Athens Stock Exchange, and one of the largest in the European renewables market.

The deal is expected to provide significant capital investment in Greece and other European countries, supporting Terna Energy’s contribution to Greece’s National Energy and Climate Plan and the EU’s net zero by 2050 target.

The proposed acquisition demonstrates the scale and ambition of Masdar’s growth plans in the region, and further solidifies Masdar’s role as a trusted global energy transition partner to governments, investors, developers and communities across the globe.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, chairman of Masdar and COP28 President, said: “Today marks a major milestone in Masdar’s strategy to expand its portfolio to 100GW of clean energy by 2030 and it will make a substantial contribution to the renewable energy capacity of Greece. As one of Europe’s biggest renewable energy transactions in 2024, this investment reflects the UAE’s clear commitment to Greece and Europe’s clean energy development and it represents another major practical step in realising one of the central goals of the UAE Consensus, to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030.

In short, this deal underlines the smart growth opportunities of a responsible and orderly energy transition stimulating new industries, new jobs and low carbon economic development.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, chief executive officer of Masdar, commented, “We are injecting capital and global expertise to accelerate Terna Energy’s expansion, supporting Greece’s renewable energy ambitions and extending Masdar’s global reach. As a leading European development platform, Terna Energy is expected to play an important role in Masdar’s growing portfolio in Greece and Europe.