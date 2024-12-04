Masdar City unveils tailored business packages

Masdar City, Abu Dhabi's pioneering sustainable urban community and free zone, has introduced two new tailored business packages—Start Lite and Business One.

These initiatives aim to attract a diverse array of companies, streamline the business setup process, and support Abu Dhabi's Vision 2030 in fostering a resilient, innovation-driven economy.

Abu Dhabi Business Week, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), ADBW brings together over 150 speakers and 8,000 participants to focus on growth, partnerships, and sustainability.

The newly introduced packages cater to the specific needs of startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises.

"Masdar City is committed to supporting Abu Dhabi's vision for economic diversification by creating tailored solutions that empower businesses to grow and thrive," said Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Sustainable Development at Masdar City. "The launch of these packages is another step toward addressing the evolving needs of the business community while contributing to the emirate's innovation-driven goals."

Start Lite Package is designed for startups and entrepreneurs, this package offers business setup starting from Dh3,500, enabling up to three business activities with a zero-visa quota.