UAE: Indian rupee trades in narrow range against dirham in early trade

The rupee witnessed range-bound trading against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.24 against the dollar (Dh22.68), then touched 83.23, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close. Forex traders said the safe-haven dollar gained ground amidst heightened concerns in the Middle East.
Asian currencies were mostly lower and U.S. equity futures dropped. The military conflict in the Middle East pushed the Friday’s U.S. jobs report to the background.
The U.S. economy added 336,000 jobs in September, well above 170,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield made a new multi-year high of 4.8870% on Friday, before pulling back.
The odds of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at the next meeting remain low, at near 20%, despite the jobs report. Investors will be eyeing the U.S. inflation report this week.
