UAE: Gold prices slip in Dubai, reaching nearly 3-week low

A new structure has also been introduced for voluntary disclosure penalties
Gold prices fell at the opening of the markets on Thursday in the UAE, reaching a newly three-week low on expectations of more interest rate hikes after a stronger-than-expected increase in US private payrolls.
The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh234.25 per gram on Thursday, down from Dh235.5 per gram at the close of the markets on Wednesday.
While 22K, 21K and 18K also opened lower at Dh216.75, Dh209.75 and Dh180.0 per gram, respectively, at 9 am UAE time.
Spot gold was down 0.13 per cent at $1,933.85 per ounce by 9.13 am UAE time.
The US private sector added 324,000 jobs in July. The increase was far more than market expectations which were for closer to 200,000 and were recorded across multiple sectors.
The US dollar index also rose to a four-week high, and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at their highest since November on Wednesday.
Daniel Dubrovsky, contributing senior strategist, dailyFX, said the precious metal has weakened almost 1.7 per cent over the past 48 hours.
ALSO READ:
A new structure has also been introduced for voluntary disclosure penalties
The updates cover tax payment and refund procedures, tax agent registrations, and the obligations of a trustee in cases of bankruptcy, among others
The decision includes banning the export of rice that came from India
Analysts slightly lowered their gold forecasts for this year
Net profit jumps 73 per cent to Dh1.2 billion during the first half
Its balance sheet surpasses Dh800 billion milestone for first time
Revenue for H1 2023 improved by 50% to Dh4.3 billion
Developer posts profit of Dh17.7 million in the second quarter