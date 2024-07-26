UAE: Gold prices rise Dh1 per gram after dropping by more than Dh7

File photo

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 10:27 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 10:28 AM

Gold prices rose Dh1 per gram in Dubai on Friday early morning, after losing more than Dh7 per gram on Thursday.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh287 per gram on Friday morning compared to Dh286.0 at the close of the markets on Thursday. It lost Dh7.25 per gram on Thursday as prices fell globally due to profit-taking by investors.

Other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K, were trading at Dh265.75, Dh257.25 and Dh220.5 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,373.84 per ounce at 9.55am, UAE time, up 0.43 per cent. It fell below $2,370 in earlier trade on Friday.

Mazen Salhab, chief market strategist for Mena in BDSwiss, said gold prices dropped to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after attempting a rebound over two sessions.