UAE: Gold prices plunge over Dh3 in Dubai in early trade

One advantage of off-plan homes is the flexible payment schedule
Gold plunged more than Dh3 per gram in the UAE on Wednesday morning as global prices dropped ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision on interest rates.
The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed a 24K variant of the yellow metal trading at Dh239.5 per gram at the opening of the markets on Wednesday as compared to last night’s close of Dh242.75, down by Dh3.25 per gram. Similarly, 22K, 21K and 18K also opened lower at Dh221.75, Dh214.5 and Dh184.0 per gram, respectively.
Spot gold fell 0.36 per cent to $1,976.74 per ounce by 9.10 am UAE time. The precious metal touched the $2,000-an-ounce mark last week due to fears about the escalation of conflict between Palestine and Israel.
Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at the FxPro, said corrective sentiment has intensified near the $2,000 psychologically important level as some speculators rush to take profits from the roughly $200 rally from the $1,810 level reached on October 6.
“Technically, gold remains in the oversold territory. And all the while, the price has been moving higher. At the beginning of last week, a brief dip below this line did not trigger a significant correction, and we saw a quick return of buyers towards the end of the week, pushing the price to new local highs,” he said.
Gold broke through $2,000 three times over the last three years, and each time, it has rallied to $2,070, followed by a pullback. In 2020 and 2021, gold was pushed back below $1,800; in 2022, the price came close to $1,620. A retreat in September took the price to $1,810 but quickly reversed to the upside.
Kuptsikevich said attractive yields on government bonds justify selling gold in the current circumstances. “It shows increasing signs of peaking, which could trigger a flow of active capital out of gold and into bonds. This is doubly true as long as there is no real risk of default on US and major eurozone government bonds.”
ALSO READ:
One advantage of off-plan homes is the flexible payment schedule
Company display resilience in the face of a subdued global environment
Average residential prices in Dubai rose by 19.6% in the year to September 2023
Country marks consistent progress on compliance measures to combat money laundering
CRM is still people focussed but the ‘people’ component has now been taken away and placed somewhere else in the business
The agreement supports Amazon UAE’s commitment to investing in its presence across the country
Event focused on critical themes such as digital transformation, technological innovation, the future of banking, and evolving customer needs within the financial sector
AI platform selects the top five areas of the emirate