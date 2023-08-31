UAE: Gold prices drop slightly in early trade after jumping Dh3.50 per gram on Wednesday

Project’s first phase has sold out with figures scratching the Dh1 billion mark
Gold prices dropped slightly in the UAE at the opening of the markets on Thursday after jumping Dh3.50 on Wednesday.
According to Dubai Jewellery Group Data, the 24K variant of the precious metal was trading at Dh235.50 per gram on Thursday morning as compared to last night’s close of Dh236 per gram. Its variants 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh218.25, Dh211.25 and Dh181 per gram, respectively, at 9am, UAE time.
Spot gold was steady at $1,944.92 per ounce by 9.17am, local time.
[Editor's Note: For real-time gold rates, click the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]
Project’s first phase has sold out with figures scratching the Dh1 billion mark
GCC index sees biggest gain in 16 months, led by a global rally
This famous quote and many others by Charlie Munger are definitive reminders of the power of compounding for wealth generation and basic lessons in investing
Monday’s fall adds to a 2 per cent decline last week
Citiscape has successfully planted over 1,003,395 trees over the past 18 years
Johnson Controls chair sees private sector increasingly coming on board to boost sustainability goals
Gold prices jumped to as high as $2,135 at one point
Planet Electric looks at first product launch in June 2024