UAE: Gold prices drop in Dubai ahead of Fed meeting

ICEYE opens UAE office and announces ambitious programmes
Gold prices fell in the UAE at the opening of the markets on Wednesday after hitting a week-high on Tuesday.
According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh233.75 per gram at 9 am local time on Wednesday as against last night’s close of Dh234.5 per gram, while 22K, 21K and 18K opened at Dh216.5, Dh209.5 and Dh179.5 per gram, respectively.
Globally, spot gold eased 0.05 per cent to $1,930.46 per ounce by 9.25 am UAE time
Investors and traders were waiting for the US Federal Reserve's policy decision for an updated outlook on the economy and monetary tightening path.
Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer, Century Financial, said Gold traded above the $1,930 level ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, and while it is widely expected to maintain interest rates at their current level, all eyes were on its stance regarding inflation and future policy directions.
“Technically, the current gold price is trading above the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the downtrend, which spanned from $1,953.47 to $1,900.82, placing it at $1,934.5. Initial resistance may come into play around the Senkou B IchiMoku cloud at $1,940, followed by a higher resistance level at $1,947.5. Alternatively, support levels are likely to be found at $1,924, which aligns with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and further down at $1,918,” said Valecha.
ALSO READ:
ICEYE opens UAE office and announces ambitious programmes
PropTech solutions have introduced data analytics, AI-driven decision-making, and smart building technologies
Enhance Fitness leverages technology to create Saas solutions
Inventure is strategically positioned to expand into new geographical markets,
Largest global survey of its kind shows healthcare leaders continue to recognize the power of AI to benefit patient care
When residing overseas and generating income, US citizens are required to file an annual tax return
The report offers an in-depth overview of the group’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives that are aligned with the UAE Vision 2030
The lower import duty structure on crude palm oil, crude sunflower oil and crude soyoil was originally set to expire in March 2024