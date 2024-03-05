UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Gold prices continue upward trend as global rates surpass $2,100

The yellow metal surged by about $50 over last week, driven by tepid US manufacturing and construction spending

by

Waheed Abbas
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 9:51 AM

Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 9:52 AM

Gold prices continued their upward trend at the opening of the markets in Dubai on Tuesday as the global spot rate surpassed $2,100 an ounce late on Monday.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh256.25 per gram while 22K, 21K and 18K opened at Dh237.25, Dh229.5 and Dh196.75 per gram, respectively.

Spot gold was up 0.06 per cent at $2,116.1 per ounce as of 9.15 am UAE time, reaching nearly a month high.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Gold surged by about $50 over last week, driven by tepid US manufacturing and construction spending and a reduction in price pressures.

The precious metal could easily push above the record highs, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

"(Fed Chair Jerome) Powell speaks two times this week, and he could come out and be a bit more dovish... we could see a miss on the (US) jobs data on Friday," all factors that will help gold, Streible added.

Markets are currently pricing at a 71 percent chance of a Fed rate cut in June, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool.

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas

More news from Business