UAE: Gold prices continue to rise, reach new record high

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 9:34 AM

Gold price rally continued on the first trading day of the week in Dubai, reaching an all-time high of Dh313 per gram at the opening of the markets on Monday.

The 24K variant of the yellow metal opened Dh0.75 per gram higher at Dh313.0 per gram compared to Dh312.25 at the close of the markets over the weekend.

Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K opened higher at Dh290.0, Dh280.5 and Dh240.5 per gram, respectively. Globally, gold was trading at $2,586.23 per ounce, up 0.28 per cent at 9.10 am UAE time.

The precious metal has been on a meteoric rise, reaching unprecedented heights. This surge is primarily driven by several factors, including expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, a weakening US dollar, and geopolitical tensions.

Mohamed Hashad, chief market strategist at Noor Capital, said the price of gold hit another record high as investors became increasingly optimistic about the future decline in global interest rates. As a safe-haven asset, gold prices often move in the opposite direction of interest rates.