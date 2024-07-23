UAE: Buying gold, jewellery still cheaper in Dubai as India cuts import duty

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 7:25 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 7:27 PM

Buying gold and jewellery is still cheaper in Dubai than in India after New Delhi announced reducing import duty on gold and silver to 6 per cent from 15 per cent.

“Even after the reduction in import duty, it is estimated that gold prices in Dubai will still be 5-6 per cent cheaper than in India,” said Shamlal Ahamed, managing director for international operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

He said residents and tourists, consisting of a global audience, prefer Dubai for their gold jewellery purchase, including Indian consumers.

“With the reduction in import duty, price-conscious Indian customers might reconsider their preferred destination for gold shopping. However, Dubai’s status as a global jewellery hub, renowned for its diverse and unparalleled collection of jewellery designs from around the world, will remain unparalleled. This will be a critical factor in the decision-making of Indian jewellery buyers as such diversity in designs is not available in India,” said Ahamed.

Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s finance minister, announce the cut in gold and silver import duty during the Union Budget 2024-25 presentation on Tuesday.

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, also confirmed that even after a cut in the import duty, it would be cheaper to buy gold and jewellery in Dubai than in India.

Generally, industry insiders say that gold and precious metal jewellery prices were cheaper by about 15 per cent before India reduced the import duty on Tuesday.

“Retailers who purchase gold in the UAE and export it to India are bound to benefit, as historically, import duties have been a significant part of the cost,” added Valecha.

Citing an example, he said, “If a person wants to buy gold worth $100 in UAE, upon arrival in India, the same would have cost about $115 previously and $106 now, including the customs duties. However, if purchased in India, the same quantity of gold would cost about $112-115. Hence, upon comparison, gold would still be cheaper in the UAE and expensive in India.”

John Paul Alukkas, managing director of Joyalukkas Group, said the reduction in import duty has made it cheaper to buy gold in India. However, in comparison, it is still a more attractive proposition to buy gold in Dubai since it remains a competitive market due to its extensive range of options and tax-free shopping environment.

“An Indian consumer must consider travel and related expenses as well while making this purchase decision. In most cases, customers are already visiting Dubai for leisure reasons and happen to buy gold during their trip.”

Will demand drop?

Alukkas elaborated that this decrease in duty may narrow the gold price gap between India and Dubai.