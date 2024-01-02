Indian rupee slips against UAE dirham in morning session

Photo: Reuters file

The rupee depreciated 11 paise to 83.32 against the US dollar (23.14 against the UAE dirham) in the morning session on Tuesday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and dollar demand from importers weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.28 against the dollar, then fell to 83.32, registering a fall of 11 paise over its previous close.

