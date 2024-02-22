Indian rupee rises to 82.92 against US dollar in early trade

Level of mobile network coverage continues to be 100 per cent, says Digital Economy Council
The Indian rupee stayed firm for the fourth straight session and gained 4 paise to 82.92 (Dh22.59) against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking a weak American currency against major overseas rivals.
Forex trader said, however, the Indian currency was under pressure due to subdued equity market sentiment and elevated level of crude oil prices.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.94 and gained further to 82.92 against the greenback in initial deals, registering a gain of 4 paise from its previous close.
