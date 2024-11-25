Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham, highest since two weeks

The Indian rupee rose its strongest level on in over two weeks on Monday, boosted by gains in regional peers and likely dollar inflows on account of the rebalancing of MSCI's equity indexes.

The rupee was at 84.30 (22.97 UAE dirham) as of 11am IST, its highest since Nov. 7, up 0.1 per cent from its close at 84.4450 (23 UAE dirham) in the previous session.

While the local unit had declined to its all-time low of 84.5075 (23.02 UAE dirham) on Friday, prompting intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a pullback in the dollar index and US bond yields offered some respite on Monday alongside dollar inflows, traders said.

The dollar index was at 106.9 on the day, down 0.5 per cent from its closing level on Friday, while the 10-year US Treasury yield declined 6 bps to 4.35 per cent.

The pullback was spurred by markets taking comfort in U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's decision to nominate veteran investor Scott Bessent as the Treasury Secretary.

Asian currencies were mostly higher on the day, with the Korean won up 0.4 per cent and leading gains.