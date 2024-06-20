Indian rupee hits record low, weakens against firm greenback

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 1:13 PM

The Indian rupee has hit a record low of 22.784 against the UAE dirham or 83.6188 against the US dollar.

The currency weakened past its last low of 22.732 against the Emirati dirham. Earlier today, at the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 22.732 and lost further to 22.746 against the dirham, registering a fall of 4 paise from its previous close.

