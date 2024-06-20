E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian rupee hits record low, weakens against firm greenback

Earlier today, at the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 22.732 against the UAE dirham

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 1:13 PM

The Indian rupee has hit a record low of 22.784 against the UAE dirham or 83.6188 against the US dollar.

The currency weakened past its last low of 22.732 against the Emirati dirham. Earlier today, at the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 22.732 and lost further to 22.746 against the dirham, registering a fall of 4 paise from its previous close.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The fall comes due to the firm American currency and an upward trend in crude oil prices overseas. The Indian rupee resisted the fall amid the unabated inflow of foreign capital but gave in to the pressure due to a muted trend in the domestic equity markets, forex traders said.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from Business