Indian rupee flat, volatility expectations drop as RBI maintains grip

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM

The Indian rupee was nearly flat on Tuesday, with traders expecting the currency to largely move sideways as the Reserve Bank of India continued to hurdle sharp declines that also helped cool near-term volatility expectations.

The rupee was at 83.4975 (Dh22.75) against the U.S. dollar as of 09:50 a.m. IST, barely changed from its previous close at 83.5050.

The rupee remained in a narrow band on Monday, with likely intervention from the RBI limiting weakness in the currency, traders said.

The central bank's interventions have also helped drive down the dollar-rupee pair's near-term volatility expectations.

The 1-month implied volatility has declined to 2.20%, down from a 6-month peak of 3.35% at the end of May in the lead-up to India's national election outcome on June 4.

Don't think the rupee will move "much below 83.50" as dollar sale offers from state-run banks, likely on behalf of RBI, continued to linger, a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank said.

The dollar index was at 105.1, while most Asian currencies slipped in the lead-up to the closely watched U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve policy decision due on Wednesday.