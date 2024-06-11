E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian rupee flat, volatility expectations drop as RBI maintains grip

The currency remained in a narrow band on Monday, with likely intervention from central bank limiting weakness

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM

The Indian rupee was nearly flat on Tuesday, with traders expecting the currency to largely move sideways as the Reserve Bank of India continued to hurdle sharp declines that also helped cool near-term volatility expectations.

The rupee was at 83.4975 (Dh22.75) against the U.S. dollar as of 09:50 a.m. IST, barely changed from its previous close at 83.5050.


The rupee remained in a narrow band on Monday, with likely intervention from the RBI limiting weakness in the currency, traders said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The central bank's interventions have also helped drive down the dollar-rupee pair's near-term volatility expectations.

The 1-month implied volatility has declined to 2.20%, down from a 6-month peak of 3.35% at the end of May in the lead-up to India's national election outcome on June 4.

Don't think the rupee will move "much below 83.50" as dollar sale offers from state-run banks, likely on behalf of RBI, continued to linger, a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank said.

The dollar index was at 105.1, while most Asian currencies slipped in the lead-up to the closely watched U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve policy decision due on Wednesday.

While the U.S. central bank is widely expected to keep policy rates unchanged, investors will pay attention to Fed Chair Powell's commentary and any updates to the interest rate dot plot.

Interest rate futures are currently pricing in about 38 basis points of rate cuts over 2024, down from nearly 50 last week.

Price action on the rupee is likely to be similar to the previous session with a "close watch on the RBI and the 83.50 level", said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business