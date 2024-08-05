Indian rupee drops to lifetime low on outflow worries

Quality Wipes is progressively adopting eco-friendly practices
The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low at the open on Monday, on worries that the risk off prompted by US recession worries could lead to foreign outflows.
The rupee opened at 83.78 (Dh22.8283) to the US dollar compared to its previous close of 83.75 (Dh22.8201), and slipping past the lifetime low of 83.7525 (Dh22.8208) hit on Friday.
The selloff in US and Asian equities following a disappointing jobs report spurred worries of foreign outflows from India and other emerging markets.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The sharp selloff may prompt the Reserve Bank of India to let USD/INR move higher to 83.90 (Dh22.86), a trader at a public sector bank said.
ALSO READ:
Quality Wipes is progressively adopting eco-friendly practices
With the US Federal signalling a lowering of rates, UAE consumers can access cheaper credit
Company aims to generate at least $100 million in incremental annual Ebitda by the end of 2025
Agreement marks the official start of talks to forge a comprehensive trade deal
Some £19 billion in total had already been invested in each other’s economies by 2021
This is the third time the shipping company has raised its outlook since it was first provided in February
Partnership to drive financial inclusion and financial literacy for the underbanked
Governor Andrew Bailey says the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee would move cautiously going forward