Indian rupee drops to lifetime low on outflow worries

Indian rupee

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 8:09 AM

The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low at the open on Monday, on worries that the risk off prompted by US recession worries could lead to foreign outflows.

The rupee opened at 83.78 (Dh22.8283) to the US dollar compared to its previous close of 83.75 (Dh22.8201), and slipping past the lifetime low of 83.7525 (Dh22.8208) hit on Friday.

The selloff in US and Asian equities following a disappointing jobs report spurred worries of foreign outflows from India and other emerging markets.

