Indian rupee drops to another record low against UAE dirham

The rupee hit an all-time low on Friday as the dollar's post-US election rally gathered steam again, while foreign investors' continued exodus from domestic equities and bonds also weighed on the local currency.

The rupee weakened to Dh23.0238 (84.4975 per US dollar) against the UAE dirham in early trading on Friday, eclipsing its previous all-time low of Dh23.0224 (84.4925) on Thursday. It was at Dh23.02 (84.49) as of 10.40 am IST, little changed on the day.

The greenback's strength after Donald Trump's victory in the US elections and overseas investors pulling out over $4 billion from local equities and debt have hurt the rupee this month.

The dollar has rallied more than 3 per cent since the November 5 US presidential election on bets that Trump's policies could reignite inflation and temper the Federal Reserve's future rate cuts.

The gains paused earlier in the week but restarted on Wednesday due to heightened geopolitical risks and after Fed officials signalled caution on rate cuts.

The rupee, meanwhile, has weakened nearly 0.5 per cent so far in November, although the Reserve Bank of India's routine interventions, including on Friday, have limited the decline. Its Asian peers have lost between 0.9 per cent to 2.2 per cent this month.

"A strong dollar continues to create a depreciating bias for currencies globally ... However, interventions by the RBI, supported by India’s healthy foreign exchange reserves, should help keep rupee volatility in check," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings.