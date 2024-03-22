Indian rupee declines by 20 paise against UAE dirham in early trade

It is an authentic and unique production quality of rice produced in Greece
The rupee declined 20 paise to 83.33 against the US dollar (23.14 UAE dirhams) on Friday due to a stronger greenback in the global markets and dollar buying by importers.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened lower at 83.28 against the previous close of 83.13 to a dollar. The unit moved in a range of 83.23 to 83.33 in morning deals.
The local unit was trading at 83.33 against the dollar at 9.30 am India time, down by 20 paise from its previous close of 83.13.
