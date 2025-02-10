Indian rupee crashes to new all-time low against UAE dirham

The Indian rupee dropped to its lifetime low on Monday as the risk of fresh U.S. trade tariffs spurred losses in most regional currencies, with the Reserve Bank of India likely stepping in to support the local unit, traders said.

The rupee declined to 87.95 per U.S. dollar (23.96 UAE dirham) in early trading, falling past its previous record low of 87.5825 (23.86 UAE dirham) hit last week.

The currency was last quoted at 87.9050 (23.95 UAE dirham) as of 09.40 a.m. IST, down 0.5 per cent on the day.

[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]

State-run banks were spotted selling dollars before the local spot market opened, most likely on behalf of the RBI, traders said.

The rupee seemed on track to open around the 88 handle but the dollar selling intervention helped the currency hold above the psychologically important level.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will introduce fresh 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports into the U.S., along with reciprocal tariffs on all countries this week to match the rates levied by them.

The dollar index was higher at 108.3, while Asian currencies declined 0.1 per cent to 0.6 per cent.

The rupee has fallen continuously since Trump's victory in the U.S. elections last November and has declined about 4.5 per cent since then.