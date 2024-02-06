India rupee turns flat at 83.03 against US dollar in early trade

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 9:11 AM

The Indian rupee stayed flat at 83.03 (Dh22.6) against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid volatile crude oil prices in the overseas market.

The Indian currency, however, found support from positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and sustained inflow of foreign funds, forex traders said.

They also said investors are expected to move cautiously ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. The six-member rate-setting panel of the central bank will begin the deliberation on Tuesday and announce the outcome on Thursday.

