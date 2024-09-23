Gold strikes record high as Fed rate cut maintains bullish mood

Gold bullion bars at a refinery in Sydney. — AFP file

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 9:55 PM

Gold rose on Monday to an all-time high, as bullish market sentiment after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates last week combined with geopolitical tensions drove prices despite a stronger dollar.

Spot gold gained 0.3 per cent to $2,630.19 per ounce by 11:37 a.m. ET (1537 GMT), after hitting an all-time high of $2,635.29 earlier in the session.

"The market is still reacting to the Fed's 50 basis point cut last Wednesday... the U.S. central bank has signalled that it is not particularly worried about inflation and that it is going to do its best to make sure that unemployment isn't a problem in the U.S.," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

However, the Fed is not in a "mad dash" to a neutral rate of interest as policymakers engage in a "robust" debate about how far and fast rates may need to fall, Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic said.

If employment rates plummet, that would get the market to believe that the Fed might get a lot more aggressive on the cutting side which is very helpful for gold, said Melek, adding that a situation of regional instability in the Middle East could also further fuel gold's rally.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel faced "complicated days" as it stepped up strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and he called on Israelis to stay united as the campaign unfolded. Gold, a traditional hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainty, is headed for it best year in fourteen. Global physically backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw modest net inflows of 3 metric tons last week, according to the World Gold Council. Traders will be looking forward to comments from Fed officials over the week and U.S. PCE inflation data due on Friday for further policy hints.

Spot silver fell 0.8 per cent to $30.85 per ounce, and platinum lost 1.2 per cent to $963.30, while palladium shed 1.8 per cent to $1,048.43.