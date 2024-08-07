Gold prices steady in Dubai in early trade

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 9:42 AM

Gold prices were steady in Dubai in early trade on Wednesday as global rates were trading below $2,400 per ounce.

In the UAE, all the variants of the yellow metal 24K, 22K, 21K and 18K were unchanged, trading at Dh289.75, Dh268.25, Dh259.75 and Dh222.50 per gram, respectively, at the opening of the markets on Wednesday.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,393 an ounce, up 0.39 per cent, at 9.10 am UAE time.

Recession fears spooked investors globally earlier this week, sending equity and commodity markets into a tailspin. The yellow metal also lost Dh7 per gram in a session in Dubai that day.

Mathieu Racheter, head of equity strategy research, Julius Baer, said that market participants continued to worry about the prospects of a recession in the US given the recent weak economic data out of the world’s largest economy.