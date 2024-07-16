Gold prices in Dubai rise further in early trade

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 9:39 AM

Gold prices in Dubai continued their upward trend at the opening of the markets on Tuesday, rising more than Dh1 to Dh294.0 per gram.

In the UAE, the 24K variant of the yellow metal jumped by Dh1.25 per gram to Dh294.0 at 9am UAE time on Tuesday. The yellow metal prices have risen by Dh2 per gram in Dubai in the past 24 hours.

Among the variants, 22K, 21K and 18K opened at Dh272.25, Dh263.5 and Dh226.0 per gram, respectively. Globally, gold was trading at $2,429.16 per ounce, up 0.28 per cent.

Gold has been primarily driven by the US interest rate cut expectations and remained surprisingly unreactive to the news of the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Richard Snow, strategist at dailyFX, said the yellow was lifted by the lower US inflation data “with the path of least resistance to the upside.”