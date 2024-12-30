Gold prices dip as markets await fresh catalysts

Gold prices dipped in thin trade on Monday as traders awaited fresh catalysts, including next week’s US economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s 2025 interest-rate outlook, as well as policies from incoming President Donald Trump.

Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to $2,603.89 per ounce as of 10:19am ET (1518 GMT). US gold futures were down 0.6 per cent at $2,615.70.

“I think it’s just the holiday thin trade. Perhaps some squaring of the books before year-end,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

Geopolitical tensions are expected to remain high into next year, with central banks continuing to buy gold, while the US debt situation is likely to worsen and the deficit to grow under the Trump administration, fuelling ongoing safe-haven demand for the metal, Grant said.

Gold has surged nearly 27 per cent this year, reaching a record high of $2,790.15 on October 31, as investors sought the yellow metal amid geopolitical uncertainty and US rate cuts.

Anticipation of major US policy shifts in 2025, including potential tariffs, deregulation and tax changes, has grown as Trump prepares to take office in January.

Earlier this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled a cautious stance on further rate cuts after delivering a quarter-point reduction, aligning with market expectations. A slew of US economic data due next week includes job openings figures, the ADP employment report, the Fed’s December FOMC minutes, and the US employment report, to gauge the health of the economy. Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and turmoil but high rates reduce the appeal of holding the non-yielding asset. Spot silver lost 1.4 per cent at $28.95 per ounce, platinum fell 1.8 per cent to $903.00, having hit an over three-month low on Friday.

Palladium edged 0.8 per cent lower at $904.01.