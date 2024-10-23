Dubai's Parkin announces new paid parking system for Mall of the Emirates, 2 others

Starting January 1, 2025, a new paid parking system will be introduced at three popular malls in Dubai, including Mall of the Emirates (MoE), it was announced on Wednesday.

Parkin Company, the emirate's primary paid parking service provider, partnered with developer and mall operator Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) Properties to introduce 'barrierless parking' at MoE, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Mirdif.

Mall parking fees, however, will remain unchanged under the five-year contract, Parkin said in a statement.

How the new system will work

With the Parkin's seamless parking technology, visitors will no longer have to stop and wait at barriers when entering or exiting mall parking lots.

Advanced cameras will automatically capture licence plates, tracking each vehicle’s progress and duration of stay.