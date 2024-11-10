Dubai: Talabat to launch IPO in mid-December

Talabat, the Middle East business of Delivery Hero, opens new tab, will list on the Dubai Stock Exchange in mid-December, floating 15 per cent of its issued shares, its German parent said on Sunday, in what will be one of the UAE's biggest IPOs this year.

Berlin-based food delivery company Delivery Hero bought a majority stake in Talabat in 2015 and said on Sunday that it would retain a majority stake after the IPO.

The deal, set by the German parent for the fourth quarter, could start as soon as Monday, two of the sources said. It could see the largest food ordering business in the Middle East sell stock worth more than $1 billion.

Founded in 2004 in Kuwait, Talabat has since expanded to serve customers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, with over six million active customers as of the end of July, according to company data.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Besides food, it provides deliveries of groceries and other goods including health and beauty products.

Germany's Delivery Hero bought a majority stake in Talabat in 2015. The Berlin-based online takeaway food company said in August it planned to retain a majority stake, with analysts flagging the deal could help cut its debt.

Its Frankfurt-listed shares have fallen over 74% from their January 2021 highs fuelled by pandemic demand.

The IPO "represents a highly positive catalyst for the equity (of Delivery Hero)," said Jefferies analyst Giles Thorne in a video note earlier this week, citing "very low execution risk" and a material de-leverage of the balance sheet.

Talabat is "one of the highest, if not the highest quality on demand delivery platforms globally," he said, valuing the company at 11.5-13.5 billion euros.