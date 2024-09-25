Dubai: Gold prices surpass Dh320 per gram, hit new record high

KT photo: Shihab

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 9:32 AM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 10:03 AM

Gold prices in Dubai jumped to a new all-time high on Wednesday, rising Dh2.75 per gram at the opening of the markets.

At 9 am UAE time, the 24K variant of the yellow jumped to Dh322 per gram in Dubai, up from Dh319.25 per gram at the close of the markets on Tuesday. Its previous all-time high of Dh319.5 per gram was recorded on Tuesday. It has gained nearly Dh22 per gram this month so far.

Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K were also selling at all-time highs of Dh298.0, Dh288.5 and Dh247.25 per gram, respectively. Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,659 per gram.

The rally in precious metal prices has been driven by the US Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts and geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

Analysts expect the rally in the yellow metal to continue in the coming months due to a revival in inflows to exchange-traded funds and expectations of further Fed interest rate cuts.

Bas Kooijman, CEO and asset manager of DHF Capital, said gold could be exposed to some profit-taking over the short term.