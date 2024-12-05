Dubai: Gold prices steady in early trade

Gold prices were largely steady at the opening of the markets in Dubai on Thursday.

The 24K variant of the yellow fell slightly to Dh320.25 per gram at 9am UAE time, down from Dh320.50 per gram at the close of the markets on Wednesday. Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K were selling at Dh296.5, Dh287.25 and Dh246.0 per gram, respectively.

Spot gold was trading at $2,647.17 per ounce, down 0.2 per cent at 9.15am UAE time.

Bas Kooijman, CEO and asset manager of DHF Capital, said gold remains range-bound as markets adopt a cautious stance ahead of key US employment data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming remarks.

“Powell’s comments, that come before the Federal Reserve’s December 18 meeting, are highly anticipated for potential insights into the central bank’s approach to interest rate adjustments. The measured tone from Fed officials emphasizes the uncertainty surrounding policy direction,” he said.

Market participants are closely monitoring the potential impact of Donald Trump's re-election, with expectations that expansionary fiscal policies could add to inflationary pressures. "This has led to speculation that the Federal Reserve may take a more conservative approach to interest rate cuts, possibly extending into 2025, which could weigh on gold." At the same time, gold could continue to find support as traders face key geopolitical risks, concerns over President-elect Trump's proposed tariff measures, and political instability in South Korea and France. These factors could reinforce the demand for gold as a safe-haven asset amidst broader economic and political uncertainties.