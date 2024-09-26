Dubai: Gold prices slip from all-time high in early trade

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 9:28 AM

Gold prices fell from all time at the opening of the markets on Thursday, losing half a dirham per gram.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh322.25 per gram at 9 am UAE time, down from Dh322.75 at the close of the markets on Wednesday. Among the other variants, 22K opened at Dh298.25, 21K at Dh288.75 and 18K at Dh247.5 per gram.

Spot gold was trading at $2,660.2 per ounce, up 0.12 per cent at 9.05 am UAE time.

Gold has risen nearly 30 per cent so far this year, supported by strong demand that was sparked by geopolitical tensions, central bank purchases, and higher rate-cut expectations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.