Dubai: Gold prices rise in early trade on first day of week

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 10:35 AM

Gold prices inched higher in Dubai at the opening of the markets on the first trading day of the week.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K variant of the yellow metal opened at Dh294.75 per gram as compared to Dh294.5 per gram at the close of the markets on the weekend. Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh272.75, Dh264.25 and Dh226.5 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,433.58 per ounce, up 0.23 per cent at 9.05am local time.

The precious metal has been volatile of late, falling below $2,400 per ounce earlier last week before recovering later.