Dubai: Gold prices rise in early trade, gaining Dh3 per gram in 24 hours

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 9:45 AM

Gold prices in Dubai continued their upward journey for the second consecutive day in early trade on Tuesday.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K variant of the precious metal rose half a dirham per gram to Dh298 per gram at the opening of the markets on Tuesday. It gained Dh2.5 per gram on Monday, taking its gains to Dh3 per gram in the past 24 hours.

Among the other variants, the 22K, 21K and 18K opened higher at Dh276, Dh267.25 and Dh229 per gram, respectively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,459.53 per ounce, down 0.65 per cent.