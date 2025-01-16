Dubai: Gold prices rise further, 22K trades above Dh302 per gram

KT Photo: File

Gold prices continued their upward trend in Dubai on Thursday morning as 22K opened above Dh302 per gram.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K and 22K rising Dh0.50 per gram to Dh326.75 and Dh302.50, respectively, at 9am, UAE time.

Among the other variants of the precious metal, 21K and 18K were trading higher at Dh292.75 and Dh251 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was shy of $2,700, trading at $2,696.91 per ounce, up slightly in early trade. The yellow metal is now more than one month high as softer US core inflation data lifted expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

[Editor's Note: For real-time gold rates, click on the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]

However, some analysts said that the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas capped gains on Thursday.

Hani Abuagla, senior market analyst at XTB Mena, said the yellow metal was primarily influenced by the dollar and Treasury yields.