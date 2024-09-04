Dubai: Gold prices jump Dh2 per gram in early trade

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:23 AM

Gold prices climbed Dh2 per gram at the opening of the markets in UAE on Wednesday after yellow metal fell to nearly Dh300 per gram on Tuesday evening.

At 9am UAE time on Wednesday, the 24K variant of the yellow metal jumped to Dh302.25 per gram compared to last night’s close of Dh300.25 per gram, up Dh2 per gram. Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K opened at Dh279.75, Dh270.75 and Dh232.25 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was trading at $2,496.12 per ounce, up 0.13 per cent, at 9.07 am UAE time.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Tito Iakopa, commercial director at FlowCommunity, said gold is trading within a narrow range, showing only slight gains as investors await key economic data releases this week.