Dubai: Gold prices inch lower in early trade

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 9:24 AM

Gold prices slipped at the opening of the markets in Dubai on Wednesday, but continued to trade above Dh300 per gram.

At 9am UAE time, the 24K variant of the yellow metal dipped to Dh304.0 per gram, down from Dh304.25 per gram at the close of the markets on Tuesday. Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh281.5, Dh272.5 and Dh233.75 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was trading at $2,509.76 per ounce, down 0.6 per cent.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, said gold dipped after the all-out war of Israel-Hezbollah was averted.