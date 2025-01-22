Dubai: Gold prices hit 11-week high; 22K surpasses Dh308 per gram

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Gold prices jumped to an 11-week high in Dubai on Wednesday as 22K crossed Dh308 per gram at the opening of the markets.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K jumping by Dh3.25 per gram to Dh333.25 on Wednesday morning, while 22K rose Dh3 to Dh308.5 per gram in early trade. Among the other yellow metal variants, 21K and 18K opened higher at Dh298.75 and Dh256 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was trading at $2,752.01 per ounce, up 0.31 per cent boosted by its safe haven demand amidst a soft dollar and uncertainty around US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Tito Iakopa, commercial director at FlowCommunity, said the precious metal was volatile but reached a 11-week peak as market participants evaluate the implications of Trump's potential second-term policies.

“The prospect of new trade barriers loom large, with the president signalling intentions to implement 25 per cent tariffs against Mexican and Canadian imports in the near future, although plans regarding Chinese tariffs remain undefined. This protectionist stance could potentially spark international trade tensions, bolstering gold's appeal as a protective investment vehicle,” he said.

"The prospect of new trade barriers loom large, with the president signalling intentions to implement 25 per cent tariffs against Mexican and Canadian imports in the near future, although plans regarding Chinese tariffs remain undefined. This protectionist stance could potentially spark international trade tensions, bolstering gold's appeal as a protective investment vehicle," he said.

"The financial markets are grappling with inflationary concerns stemming from Trump's proposed fiscal agenda. His policies could fuel inflationary pressures, potentially creating challenges for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Gold could come under pressure if the Federal Reserve turns more hawkish," added Iakopa. At the same time, he said, recent diplomatic developments are introducing new variables into gold's market dynamics. "The implementation of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire has somewhat diminished immediate safe-haven demand. Similarly, a possible Russian-Ukrainian resolution under Trump's leadership could further moderate gold's appeal. Nevertheless, sustained central bank purchasing activity and persistent economic uncertainties continue to underpin the metal's long-term prospects," added Iakopa.