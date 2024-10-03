Dubai: Gold prices drop in early trade

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 9:42 AM Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 9:43 AM

Gold prices slipped at the opening of the markets in Dubai on Thursday, but continued to trade in high territory due to geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

At 9am UAE, 24K gold was selling for Dh321.5 per gram, down half a dirham per gram from last night’s closing rate. The other variants also opened lower with 22K trading at Dh297.75, 21K at Dh288.90 and 18K at Dh247 per gram, respectively.

Spot gold was down 0.15 per cent at $2,656.2 per ounce at 9.10am, UAE time, on Thursday.

Rania Gule, senior market analyst at XS.com, said amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and volatile economic data, gold is currently trading near $2,650.40, facing downward pressure that hinders its continued rise following a sharp recent increase. Gold surged by more than 1 per cent after developments in the Middle East escalated, prompting investors to seek it as a haven.

“However, the price quickly retreated, reflecting the persistent strength of the US labour market, which I believe limits the likelihood of significant monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. These gold movements highlight a delicate balance between geopolitical concerns and US economic expectations, where any deviation in economic data or political events plays a pivotal role in directing prices,” she said.